ANA’s Paris branch manager assaults passenger after consuming 6 glasses of wine

The 52-year-old branch manager for All Nippon Airways (ANA) in Paris assaulted a passenger while on board a flight to Haneda Airport.

According to the airline, Kenji Sugino was inebriated when the incident occurred, after having consumed six glasses of wine, Fuji TV reported. Sugino has since resigned from his position, ANA said.

Sugino was on ANA Flight 216 from Paris to Haneda Airport on Oct 2. While seated in business class, he became intoxicated 4 1/2 hours into the flight after drinking wine and inflicted injuries upon a woman in her 50s, who was seated beside him. The victim suffered a cervical sprain and was taken to hospital after the plane landed at Haneda.

On Oct 5, Sugino, who has worked for ANA since 1988, was ordered to resign due to professional misconduct.

Following Sugino’s disciplinary dismissal, ANA released a public apology vowing to reduce compensation for board members, company managers, its president and chairman. In addition, ANA group employees will be prohibited from consuming alcohol in airport lounges and on board flights.

It is not known yet if the woman intends to file a criminal complaint.

