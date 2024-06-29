ANA, JAL team up to tackle abusive customers under joint guidelines

ANA Holdings Inc and Japan Airlines Co say they will respond to customer harassment under their jointly drawn-up guidelines as part of efforts to prevent their staff from quitting due to abusive customers.

The two biggest Japanese airline operators said the guidelines address customer behaviors such as badgering staff, irrational demands and physical violence, among other typical issues.

The guidelines also cover responses to unauthorized access to workspaces and property damage, according to the airlines.

The move comes as so-called kasu-hara, Japanese slang for customer harassment, has become a social issue in recent years in Japan, a country known for its hospitality culture.

The two carriers follow convenience stores and railway companies in taking measures to protect their employees from such abuse.

ANA and JAL said they will call on other airlines to take similar steps.

© KYODO