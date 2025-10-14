ANA plane returns to Haneda airport after possibly hitting runway lights

An All Nippon Airways plane turned back to Tokyo's Haneda airport about an hour after takeoff Monday evening, with transport authorities saying the aircraft could have hit runway lights.

With the lights found damaged, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism suspected that the Boeing 737 plane's wheels impacted them when taking off.

Flight 639, bound for Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, left Haneda around 8:55 p.m., only to return to the airport around 10 p.m. An inspection found that the plane's tires had been damaged.

The plane landed without incident, and ANA said none of the 174 passengers and crew aboard the flight were injured.

