Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

ANA provides luxury meal experience on parked airplane in Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

All Nippon Airways Co began providing a luxury dining experience Wednesday aboard a parked airplane in a bid to utilize its idled aircraft as travel demand has evaporated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Passengers" have a choice of either Japanese or Western style meals that ANA typically serves in its first class or business class cabins. The food is served aboard a B-777-300ER aircraft parked at Haneda airport in Tokyo.

The in-flight dining experience, titled the "winged restaurant," will be available twice a day -- during the day and evening. In April, it opens for 11 days.

First class meals cost 59,800 yen, while business class meals are 29,800 yen.

"It was a delicious meal. I'm glad that my child enjoyed it too," said Yosuke Kimoto, 42, who had a business class meal during the day with his 14-year-old son.

The two wore face masks as well as shields for their eyes as measures against the coronavirus.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Jiko Bukken: Reasonable Rent and Apartment ‘Incidents’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo