ANA provides luxury meal experience on parked airplane in Tokyo

All Nippon Airways Co began providing a luxury dining experience Wednesday aboard a parked airplane in a bid to utilize its idled aircraft as travel demand has evaporated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Passengers" have a choice of either Japanese or Western style meals that ANA typically serves in its first class or business class cabins. The food is served aboard a B-777-300ER aircraft parked at Haneda airport in Tokyo.

The in-flight dining experience, titled the "winged restaurant," will be available twice a day -- during the day and evening. In April, it opens for 11 days.

First class meals cost 59,800 yen, while business class meals are 29,800 yen.

"It was a delicious meal. I'm glad that my child enjoyed it too," said Yosuke Kimoto, 42, who had a business class meal during the day with his 14-year-old son.

The two wore face masks as well as shields for their eyes as measures against the coronavirus.

