All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing 767-300 takes off from Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS file
national

ANA reports around 300 cases of unruly behavior on flights in fiscal 2017

TOKYO

There were around 300 cases of unruly behavior on All Nippon Airways (ANA) flights in 2017, according to a report from Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT). That works out to about one incident per 1,000 flights.

Although the majority of incidents involved passengers unwilling to cooperate with in-flight rules regarding the switching off of electronic devices, there were some cases of violent behavior, Fuji TV reported.

According to the ministry, although the overall number of cases involving unruly behavior has been dropping, there has been a slight increase in alcohol-induced behavior from non-Japanese customers due to an increase in the number of international flights. In May 2017, an American passenger assaulted another passenger, and in August 2017, an American man urinated on another passenger. In both cases, the perpetrators were arrested and found to have been drunk.

Aviation analyst Shinichi Inoue said, "There should be a further implementation of warning signs in multiple languages. Learning from the most recent cases, airlines should continue to brush up their strategies to deal with these issues."

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

