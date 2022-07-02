Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
national

ANA to resume one-way flights from Beijing to Narita after 2-year suspension

BEIJING

All Nippon Airways Co will resume direct flight operations from Beijing to Narita airport from July 11, after being suspended for more than two years against a backdrop of the coronavirus spread.

ANA will only operate one-way flights from Beijing to Narita per week on Monday for the time being, as the Communist-led Chinese government has implemented its radical "zero-COVID" policy, including quarantining travelers from abroad.

Under China's tough restrictions, the direct flights from the Chinese capital to Narita in Chiba Prefecture would be suddenly suspended again if a passenger tests positive for the virus, experts say.

From Narita to Beijing, the passenger planes will be used as cargo carriers.

Since early 2020, when the outbreak began, China has suspended all direct flights between Beijing and every city in Japan with the aim of preventing the virus from entering the country.

On Tuesday, China decided to shorten the centralized quarantine period for overseas arrivals from 14 days to seven days, given the characteristics of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

With China easing some COVID-19 regulations recently as part of efforts to prop up the pandemic-hit tourism industry, it agreed with Japan to restart flights from Beijing to Narita, a source familiar with the matter said.

