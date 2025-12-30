Anime festival in Hong Kong halted amid China-Japan diplomatic tensions

An annual animation festival slated for next year will be put off, according to organizers, amid an escalating diplomatic spat between China and Japan following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks about a Taiwan emergency.

The organizers of Anime Festival Asia Hong Kong said earlier that the event will be held in the city on Feb 14 and 15, after a yearslong hiatus caused by the pro-democracy protests that swept the semiautonomous region from 2019 to 2020 and the ensuing pandemic.

In an Instagram post, they said they were "currently coordinating with relevant parties to finalize the new dates and details," without providing a reason for the postponement.

In China, Japanese concerts and other events have been canceled, often with little notice, after Takaichi's comments drew backlash from Beijing.

She said in November in parliament that an attack on Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, a remark that China framed as suggesting Japan could authorize the Self-Defense Forces to act in support of the United States under the nation's right to collective self-defense.

