Anime studio hit by deadly fire is known for skill, fan base

It may not be as famous as Japanese anime legend Studio Ghibli, but Kyoto Animation has many core fans and is known as a team of skilled animators that provides top-quality work for others and can produce its own hits, such as "Lucky Star," ''K-On!" and the "Haruhi Suzumiya" series.
The company hit by a deadly fire on Thursday, which left 33 people dead, also has a unique founding history.
The company was started in 1981 by a former animator who recruited housewives from her neighborhood in Uji city south of Kyoto, where she married and moved from Tokyo, the center of the animation industry.
Yoko Hatta previously had worked at Mushi Production, a studio for the works of anime legend Osamu Tezuka, who created Astro Boy and Kimba the White Lion.
The company better known as KyoAni doesn't have a major presence in Japan but has won gradual recognition while providing secondary animation work for major productions. Their work included a 1998 "Pokemon" feature that appeared in U.S. theaters and a "Winnie the Pooh" video.
While providing work for top artists, the company has been able to make and feature its own stories in Japanese TV anime and comic series. Some of its mega-hits include "Lucky Star" in 2008, "K-On!" in 2011 and "Haruhi Suzumiya" in 2009. The company was preparing for a planned release of a new feature animation film "Violet Evergarden," a story of a woman who professionally writes letters for clients.
Places featured in the hit animation stories have become pilgrimage destinations for anime fans.
Among them is Washinoniya Jinja, a shrine in Saitama prefecture just north of Tokyo, a scene in the TV animation series "Lucky Star," or "Raki Suta," based on comics by Kagami Yoshimizu.
Years after the TV animation ended, the area still attracts fans of Raki Suta girls, with goods featuring the characters sold at its neighborhood stores, and a portable shrine decorated with the anime characters appearing at an annual festival in September.
Ryusuke Hikawa, a pop culture expert at Meiji University, said Kyoto Animation became a brand name for "a general company that can provide high-quality presentation and animation," while demonstrating its capability even away from Tokyo.
"Kyoto Animation demonstrated that a top brand can come from outside the capital," Hikawa told an interview with NHK television. "It was a major breakthrough, and was a revolutionary change to the Japanese animation industry."
The company's 160 employees work at studios in Uji and Kyoto and an office in Tokyo. The company also trains aspiring animators, produces and sells novelty goods featuring its characters. A store selling such items is near the studio damaged by Thursday's fire in which authorities say 33 people were killed.
The attack shocked animation fans across in and outside Japan. Even Prime Minister Shinzo Abe mourned for the victims as he tweeted that he was speechless at the magnitude of the damage.
Anime fans expressed anger, prayed and mourned for the victims on social media. A cloud-funding site was set up to help the company rebuild.
Yubaru
This tragedy has affect people all over the world. My condolences to all family, friends, and those affected by this!
This was in the US news (ABC) as well, and there is a crowdfunding site that was set up to help. It has already raised over 1 million (US$)
since1981
This is so sad. All these hard working youngsters working for our happiness and pleasure knocked down by one madman!!! Prayers to all those workers and their family and friends. May peace and happiness find you once again. Respect.
ArtistAtLarge
So sad.
KariHaruka
Clannad After Story, Kanon (2006), The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, K-ON! etc. These shows made my teenage years and I have very fond memories of them. And it is sad knowing that people who worked on those shows have been killed in such a vile and disgusting way.
So many lives and talent lost. So many families left ruined and devastated over a senseless act of violence :(
kurisupisu
The local news reported that a gasoline station near the company had sold 40 liters of gas which was put into containers and then driven away.
In addition, the animation company president reported death threats had been made.
NCIS Reruns
It might be famous, but its owner was too cheap to put his workers in a safe building.
I won't be surprised if the families of the victims sue the city for failing to enforce the fire regulations. That building was a death trap.