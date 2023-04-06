Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People enjoy cherry blossoms at an annual viewing event at the Japan Mint in Osaka on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
national

Annual cherry blossom viewing starts at Japan Mint in Osaka

OSAKA

An annual cherry blossom viewing event began Thursday at the Japan Mint in Osaka, with elderly and disabled invitees enjoying the sight a day before the famous springtime fixture opens to the general public.

A total of 339 cherry trees of 140 varieties line a 560-meter long path on the grounds of the head office, according to the organization.

Visitors were seen taking photos of the blossoms as Japan Mint workers gave live music performance.

"I like how we can compare different types of cherry blossoms with pink flowers or yellow flowers," said Rieko Sawai, a 65-year-resident of Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, who visited the site with her mother.

Prior registration is required to attend the event running through April 13. It is open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekends.

It's a nice viewing spot, but the event is a bit late, considering the peak has passed in Osaka. In true Japanese fashion instead of adapting to when the blossoms actually bloom, the date is fixed and nature be damned!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

