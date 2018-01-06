Annual New Year's Fire Review held at Tokyo Big Sight

The annual New Year’s Fire Review, called dezomeshiki, was held at Tokyo Big Sight on Saturday.
This elaborate event is a spectacular demonstration of fire and disaster prevention performed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Fire Department. It features firefighting drills, rescue, first aid, a parade of firefighting equipment and other various performances.
Some of the firefighting techniques date back to the Edo era (1603-1867). Men dressed as Edo era firemen performed acrobatic stunts on top of bamboo ladders.
In all, about 2,800 professional firefighters and members of community-based fire companies in Tokyo and more than 130 fire vehicles, helicopters and ships were mobilized for the event.© Japan Today
No Comment
Login to comment