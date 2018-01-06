Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association display their balancing skills atop bamboo ladders during the Tokyo Fire Department's New Year's Fire review in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

Annual New Year's Fire Review held at Tokyo Big Sight

TOKYO

The annual New Year’s Fire Review, called dezomeshiki, was held at Tokyo Big Sight on Saturday.

This elaborate event is a spectacular demonstration of fire and disaster prevention performed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Fire Department. It features firefighting drills, rescue, first aid, a parade of firefighting equipment and other various performances.

Some of the firefighting techniques date back to the Edo era (1603-1867). Men dressed as Edo era firemen performed acrobatic stunts on top of bamboo ladders.

Firefighters descend from a helicopter during a rescue drill. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

In all, about 2,800 professional firefighters and members of community-based fire companies in Tokyo and more than 130 fire vehicles, helicopters and ships were mobilized for the event.

