 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Firefighters perform during the annual New Year's Fire Brigade Review in Tokyo on Tuesday. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Annual New Year's Fire Review held at Tokyo Big Sight

0 Comments
TOKYO

The annual New Year’s Fire Review, called dezomeshiki, was held at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward on Tuesday.

In all, about 2,900 professional firefighters and members of community-based fire companies in Tokyo and more than 130 fire vehicles, helicopters and ships were mobilized for the event which was attended by Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike.

This elaborate event is a spectacular demonstration of fire and disaster prevention performed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Fire Department. It featured firefighting drills, rescue, first aid, a parade of firefighting equipment and other various performances.

ladders.jpeg
Members of a traditional firefighting preservation group perform ladder stunts during the annual New Year's Fire Brigade Review in Tokyo on Tuesday.  Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Some of the firefighting techniques date back to the Edo era (1603-1867). Men dressed as Edo era firemen performed acrobatic stunts on top of bamboo ladders.

The event was livestreamed on YouTube.

Fire departments from Saitama City, Yokohama and other cities also took part.

At the end of the ceremony, there was a simultaneous water cannon demonstration.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Books About Cats You Can Read in English

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan Trends 2025: What Changed and What’s Shaping 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Kobe Luminarie

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Year Worth Of Monthly Date Ideas in Japan For All Ages

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Drugstore Skincare in Japan: Breaking Down The Most Popular Brands & Products

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Kanji of the Year Is ‘Bear’ — What Did That Say About 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Candied Kumquat Recipe: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit With An Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo