Annual New Year's Fire Review held at Tokyo Big Sight

Firefighters perform during the annual New Year's Fire Brigade Review in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The annual New Year’s Fire Review, called dezomeshiki, was held at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward on Tuesday.

In all, about 2,900 professional firefighters and members of community-based fire companies in Tokyo and more than 130 fire vehicles, helicopters and ships were mobilized for the event which was attended by Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike.

This elaborate event is a spectacular demonstration of fire and disaster prevention performed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Fire Department. It featured firefighting drills, rescue, first aid, a parade of firefighting equipment and other various performances.

Members of a traditional firefighting preservation group perform ladder stunts during the annual New Year's Fire Brigade Review in Tokyo on Tuesday. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Some of the firefighting techniques date back to the Edo era (1603-1867). Men dressed as Edo era firemen performed acrobatic stunts on top of bamboo ladders.

The event was livestreamed on YouTube.

Fire departments from Saitama City, Yokohama and other cities also took part.

At the end of the ceremony, there was a simultaneous water cannon demonstration.

