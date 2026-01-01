 Japan Today
A poster for the annual New Year’s Fire Review is seen on a subway station wall in Tokyo. Image: Japan Today
national

Annual New Year's Fire Review to be held at Tokyo Big Sight on Jan 6

0 Comments
TOKYO

The annual New Year’s Fire Review, called dezomeshiki, will take place at Tokyo Big Sight on Jan 5 from 10 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

This elaborate event is a spectacular demonstration of fire and disaster prevention performed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Fire Department. It features firefighting drills, rescue, first aid, a parade of firefighting equipment and other various performances.

Some of the firefighting techniques date back to the Edo era (1603-1867). Men dressed as Edo era firemen will perform acrobatic stunts on top of bamboo ladders.

In all, about 2,700 professional firefighters and members of community-based fire companies in Tokyo and more than 130 fire vehicles, helicopters and ships will be mobilized for the event.

The event will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Tokyo Big Sight is about a 3-minute walk from Kokusai-Tenjiro Seimon Station on the Yurikamome Line.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

