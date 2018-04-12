Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Another body found after fatal landslide in southwestern Japan

1 Comment
OITA

Rescuers recovered another body Thursday from the site of a massive landslide in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Oita after confirming the death of a male resident the day before.

The body is believed to be that of one of five women who remained unaccounted for after a mountain slope collapsed behind a group of houses early Wednesday in the Yabakei area on the outskirts of Nakatsu.

Efforts to find the women, aged 21 to 90, have been hindered by a massive amount of debris and the risk of more landslides occurring at the site.

Some 540 members of the Ground Self-Defense Force, police and firefighters took part in Thursday's search.

They used heavy machines in locations where the houses are believed to be buried, while carefully digging with shovels near the area where the body of 45-year-old Yoshinori Iwashita was found the day before.

The mountain collapsed around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, with an area about 200 meters in width and 100 meters in height sliding down and burying the houses, police said.

Iwashita and the five were living in three of the four houses hit by the landslide.

While landslides are often triggered by heavy rain or earthquakes, none were reported in the area at the time.

A team of geological experts and officials sent by the government said Wednesday the landslide was possibly triggered by a crack on the surface of the bedrock due to weathering.

The area is part of the Yabahitahikosan quasi-national park and is in the scenic Yabakei valley, where 800,000 tourists visit every year, according to the municipal government.

Heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the victims, friends, and families.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

