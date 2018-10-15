Showa University medical school admits rigging entrance exam scores

Showa University said it has padded scores for applicants taking entrance exams for its medical school for the first or second time, in the latest case of entry-test irregularities following the manipulation of scores discovered at Tokyo Medical University.
The university in Tokyo said it has also favored applicants from alumni families, starting the score rigging six years ago without notifying applicants of such treatment.
"We deeply apologize to all our exam takers," Yoshio Ogawa, dean of the university's medical faculty, said at a press conference on Monday.
Showa University said it gave favorable treatment to 19 applicants from alumni families, while it denied any discrimination by gender.
The conduct was discovered after the education ministry surveyed 81 medical schools and said last week it strongly suspects multiple schools have taken discriminatory measures against female applicants and those who failed exams many times in the past.
The ministry conducted on-site probes at around 30 universities which had significant disparities in pass rates between female and male applicants in the last six years, and found evidence suggesting examinees were treated unfairly without prior notice based on their gender or record of past failures.
Last month, the ministry's preliminary survey results showed men passed entrance exams more than women at 78 percent of medical schools polled after the scandal related to Tokyo Medical University.
The ministry has not disclosed the names or number of such universities.
Tokyo Medical University admitted in August it had been deducting exam scores for over 10 years to curb the enrollment of women as well as men who failed the exam a number of times.
The rigging was aimed at keeping the proportion of women studying at the university around to 30 percent to avoid a shortage of doctors at affiliated hospitals, on the grounds that female doctors tend to resign or take long leaves of absence after getting married or giving birth, according to an internal report and university sources.
Male applicants who had failed multiple times were also shunned because they also tend to fail the national exam for medical practitioners, which would bring down the university's ratio of successful applicants and hurt its reputation, according to the sources.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
macv
that's just wonderful good to have integrity and gain the trust of patients
smithinjapan
And another one. And what will happen? nothing. They have "deeply apologized" and vowed to be transparent and not let it happen again, just like I said yesterday more and more schools would do, while further dragging down Japan's already sad reputation of poor post-secondary education and elitism.
What should be done is they lose their accreditation for 10 years, if not permanently, as a medical school, grandfathering those that have already been given access. Further investigation should be conducted into who let in whom based on alumni ties, and if the students were involved they should be thrown out, while those who got them in should be immediately fired (not "forced to resign"). The school should also have to allow in (for a final term) those who barely lost out in the cut because of those let in, if the former still wish it, and at full scholarship.
When schools are never punished for this kind of thing, and corporations who engage in similar corruption also never punished, is it any surprise we hear about it continuously, and more often than not by the same culprits? No surprise "Japan Inc." has its own special definition.
Yubaru
In reality it's not the fault of the students, the schools are the one's responsible and they should pay!
Ah_so
I am actually slightly more sympathetic to this - someone who has failed 3 or 4 times already quite probably does not have what it takes to be a doctor. They might get over the line through a herculean feat of study, but as the data show, they have a high rate of failing to become doctors and are essentially depriving someone else of the opportunity to become a doctor.
However, the sexual discrimination against women is a disgrace to Japan and those who lost out on the chance to become doctors should be either compensated or offered the opportunity to enroll.