Another nuclear reactor in central Japan to go back online on Wed

Kansai Electric Power Co said Tuesday it will restart the No. 4 reactor at the Oi nuclear plant in central Japan at 5 p.m. the following day, aiming to resume its commercial operation in early June.

At the complex in Fukui Prefecture, the No. 3 reactor has been brought back online and restarted commercial operation in April. The No. 4 reactor will be rebooted for the first time in four years and eight months.

The plant's operator originally planned to reboot the No. 3 reactor in January and No. 4 unit in March, but the schedule was pushed back to confirm whether any parts were affected by Kobe Steel Ltd's product data manipulation scandal.

Following the No. 4 reactor's restart, Kansai Electric plans to lower electric bills possibly in July. Both the reactors have cleared stricter safety standards in Japan set after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The two Oi plant reactors are located 14 kilometers away from the No. 3 and 4 units at the Takahama nuclear plant, which restarted their commercial operation last year.

Local residents are worried about the lack of an evacuation plan in the event that accidents occur simultaneously at both the Oi and Takahama complexes.

Masaharu Nakagawa, minister for nuclear emergency preparedness, said a drill will be held around summer to prepare for accidents hitting both nuclear plants at the same time.

