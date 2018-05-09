Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Another ward in Tokyo to recognize same-sex couples from August

1 Comment
TOKYO

Tokyo's Nakano Ward will start issuing certificates recognizing same-sex partnerships in August, becoming the third municipality in the capital to do so.

Couples aged 20 or older living in the ward will be able to apply for the certificates after submitting sworn documents pledging to support each other as lifelong partners.

Same-sex marriages are not legal in Japan and such couples often face discrimination in looking for housing or visiting partners in hospitals.

In addition to Shibuya and Setagaya wards in Tokyo, the cities of Sapporo, Naha, Iga and Takarazuka have adopted similar systems.

Nakano Ward will also offer certification legally guaranteeing same-sex partnerships for situations such as hospital visits if couples submit additional notarial documents. Similar certification is issued by Shibuya Ward.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Kyoto

Live and study in the beautiful cultural capital of Japan.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Dominoes. This is great - local govts are taking matters into their own hands, and eventually, the national govt. will have no choice but to make it official to give everyone equal rights.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Families

10 Ways To Spend A Special 2018 Mother’s Day In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Nature

Okama

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Wife&Husband Cafe

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

5 Reasons to Study Japanese in Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Guilt-free animal adventures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog