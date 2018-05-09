Another ward in Tokyo to recognize same-sex couples from August

Tokyo's Nakano Ward will start issuing certificates recognizing same-sex partnerships in August, becoming the third municipality in the capital to do so.

Couples aged 20 or older living in the ward will be able to apply for the certificates after submitting sworn documents pledging to support each other as lifelong partners.

Same-sex marriages are not legal in Japan and such couples often face discrimination in looking for housing or visiting partners in hospitals.

In addition to Shibuya and Setagaya wards in Tokyo, the cities of Sapporo, Naha, Iga and Takarazuka have adopted similar systems.

Nakano Ward will also offer certification legally guaranteeing same-sex partnerships for situations such as hospital visits if couples submit additional notarial documents. Similar certification is issued by Shibuya Ward.

