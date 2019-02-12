Anti-Valentine’s Day protest march held in Tokyo by Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men

February 14 falls on a Thursday this year, and so Japan’s Kakumeiteki Himote Domei organization decided it would be best to plan their annual Valentine’s Day event for the Saturday before. However, last Saturday saw a sudden cold snap bring freezing cold to the Tokyo area, with snow flurries part of the forecast as well, which was bad news for the group, since its gathering was being held outdoors.
Nevertheless, Kakumeiteki Himote Domei braved the cold as members showed up for the 12th annual Valentine’s event. That might have you thinking they’re true romantics, but actually it’s just the opposite, as Kakumeiteki Himote Domei translates to Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men.
Beginning with a rally at a park in Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood, Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men leader Takayuki Akimoto greeted those in attendance, and took a moment to praise the group’s continued efforts to bring down “romantic capitalism.” Speaking about the recent rise in Japan of people buying Valentine’s Day chocolate for themselves or friends, he boasted that this social dynamic was “unmistakably” the result of the Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men’s decade-plus of public protests undermining the tradition of giving chocolates to your sweetheart on February 14.
With the participants suitably pumped up, they began their protest march, complete with police escort, thought the streets of Shibuya. “Crush Valentine’s Day!” shouted Akimoto into his megaphone, with the other marchers, who included one woman, repeating. “Crush romantic capitalism!” he continued. “Don’t by controlled by the conspiracies of the candy makers!”
If Akimoto’s voice sounds familiar, you might remember him from another of the Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men regularly activities: it’s annual protest march against Christmas Eve, the most important date night of the year in Japan. However, in 2018 the group was unable to get a permit from the park in which it wanted to hold its rally, and had to settle for an indoor anti-Christmas Eve date symposium instead.
The alliance also often holds a protest against White Day, observed on March 14, when Japanese men are supposed to give thank-you gifts to women who gave them chocolate on Valentine’s Day. However, no White Day protest was held in 2018, making last week’s Valentine’s Day gathering the group’s first march in a full year.
▼ The Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men Valentine’s protest march crossing the world-famous Shibuya Scramble intersection.
While here was definitely a certain tongue-in-cheek attitude from some of the marchers (the two men holding the banner Akimoto marches under can be seen chuckling a few times), the alliance actually does make a few poignant points as well. “Don’t judge a person’s worth by how many people they receive Valentine’s Day chocolate from!” commanded Akimoto, along with “It’s wrong to make fun of unpopular people!”
▼ The group was silent on the debate on obligation chocolate, which has been a sore spot between foreign chocolatier Godiva and the makers of popular domestic candy Black Thunder.
It’s a little hard to tell how serious the Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men wants to be taken. On the one hand, the expressions on the faces of some of the march’s participants seem to suggest even they think the whole thing is a little silly, but Akimoto himself speaks with such conviction that he’s either a true believer or extremely committed to his comedy performance. Either way, dateless or not, the march’s participants seemed to enjoy each other’s companionship, and at least their march was less disruptive than certain other gatherings in Shibuya.
Source: Niconico News via Jin, Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men website
888naff
ah the consumer calendar, Halloween, Christmas, valentines, Easter.
Roll on April and real life.
itsonlyrocknroll
“Romantic capitalism” soon to be overthrown by Comrade Cupid from the central charm planning authority. Where's a politburo of passion when you need one.
Vince Black
Revolutionary alliance of dateless losers more like.
savethegaijin
literally no
JJ Jetplane
I can’t stop laughing. To believe that all these years I’ve been angry that I have been shelling out money for Valentine’s Day and that the event is too one sided in America.
There are men fighting that they are not getting picked and that it’s unfair that certain others are chosen more than them.
First world problems.
Toshihiro
Somebody give these guys some chocolate and a VIP treatment in Kabukicho
since1981
Dumbest thing I have every seen!!! So you're unhappy and lonely so everyone should be the same. How about going out and meeting people. Start with the people in your group.
Haaa Nemui
Sounds like a bit of fun actually. If they started to get violent about it I'd say it's a problem but as the article says... it could all just be tongue in cheek.
Joe Yan
They should try out Tinder. Maybe they'll get lucky
Tony G
Finally, a noble cause. A single man is a free slave. All married men are either in denial or trapped.
How can I join their cause？
SaikoPhysco
Protest in front of the Morinaga HQ Bldg....... Blame this on some idiot in Japan because it exist only here that I know of. Valentine's Day is about a Man doing something special for a Woman. And that many should be a boyfriend or husband only. The idea that every man and women should get something is just too much.
yoshisan88
Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men? What a silly name! They really look serious about doing it. And it says this is the 12th year this event is held. I just can't stop laughing!
Brian Wheway
I can see sort of where the leader is coming from, but he needs to get out more ( and not protesting) meet a few ladies in a bar, etc, In Japan there is a growing business selling/making silicone dolls in Japan, I wonder how many of these guys own one?
gogogo
Holy crap there is a woman in the group!
itsonlyrocknroll
Dark glasses. Could that be a wig. with an accompanying false hooter?
Takayuki Akimoto san the day will come when Mother is going to put two and two together and figure out what Akimoto san gets up to, on or around, Valentines day.
Ten year masquerading downtown Tokyo as Ayatollah of the Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men is not going to end well.
Think of the neighbours.
techall
Revenge of the nerds, try bathing, brushing your teeth, learning social skills, get new clothes.
BigYen
Come on. These are funny guys.
Dada Lives.
expat
Incels unite!
Kenji Fujimori
We call them Cherry Boys in Japan
Marsh Mallow
You can't make this up haha
Laguna
Got my first girichoko today....
blahblah222
I feel for them.
But good thing is that as long as you work hard in Japan you can just buy dates and the other things. I spend about 500k yen a month on that.
Face it, if you are not above 180cm or have a host like face you have zero chance in dating.
NCIS Reruns
I went to photograph these guys during their anti-Christmas demonstration a couple of years ago. The encounter was rather depressing.
Red suns
And this is how incel rebellion begins...
Jtsnose
Hope they can find a better way.
mmwkdw
If you receive unwanted Chocolates, then Rebel. Stick them in the freezer and return to sender the next month, alternatively just don't reciprocate. This is a commercial gimmick ill afforded by many, a disruption at work, and absolutely pointless. Yes, I have received and have given, but enough is enough... with the #MeTo and all that going on these days, it's time to #ChocsAway !
If you fancy someone, or think they are nice - tell them so, learn the art of Flattery - this is something that appears to have been recently forgotten, except for use in a derogatory form.
mmwkdw
As for "free" dating apps in Japan.... they've mostly lost appeal - AFF used to be a great place, but few use it now so it's pointless. And with Privacy concerns ever becoming more of a concern, paid for apps which leave you open to identification are troubling to those seeking an unembarrassing future Career.
cleo
There is no such thing as unwanted chocolates. It's an oxymoron of the highest level, like hot ice or soft diamonds. If you have what you think might be 'unwanted chocolates', send them to me and I will find them a loving home. I promise.
Unless you're talking about Hershey's, which are highly unwanted and do not count as real chocolate anyway.
mmwkdw
Valentine's day is Sexual workplace harassment / minefield. If you're a Manager, and none of your female workers give you chocolates then your colleagues will wonder what you are doing wrong, and why you are so unpopular, if however you receive lots of chocolates, then your colleagues will think the Women are seeking benefit from you. It should really be banned, as it has no place within the Workplace, and its only in Japan AFAIK that it's become such an extreme.
Serrano
“Crush Valentine’s Day!” ...
Can't they find better things to crush?
... shouted Akimoto into his megaphone, with the other marchers, who included one woman
If they let her join the group, don't they have to change their name to Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular People?
Got my first girichoko today....
Don't forget, Laguna, on White Day you have to reciprocate with a gift worth 3 times the value of what you got.
mmwkdw
@Cleo - FYI some people are allergic to Chocolate. Just like some are allergic to Nuts (or both):
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/317775.php
Receiving Chocolate Gifts in this case, when others know you are Allergic, is not a nice thing, but is done simply to taunt you as being different from the rest. Sadly, it means that you have to follow through with the pretense and reciprocate the chocolate delivery, lest be on the receiving end of unfavourable Office banter and ostracized as such... which happens.
I know this from Personal experience. But now, IDGAF, so will Challenge the whole premise of this event, especially in our present ... liberal times.
If you want to give Chocolates to someone you like, do so in your own time, outside of the work environment and make sure its unconnected to your work role. Giving Chocolates, should be ranked alongside with "Sleeping with..." were that to take hold, then this event will be rapidly curtailed.
Open Minded
All this article and thread comments is just a joke-olate!
Enjoy life, give/receive gifts and hugs with no limit and every day! Don't be greedy and be happy!
The minimal cost burdens for a few chocolates gift mentioned are just so awkward.
Mr. Noidall
As a married man and a former boyfriend of women, I think these guys don't know how lucky they are not to have women in their lives. The peace, the money, being able to come home late and not have to explain anything.
Brian Wheway
@Mr Noidall, do I detect a hint of jealousy??
Luddite
Spot on. Especially about the Hershy's, it's like eating sweet wax.
wtfjapan
get new clothes.
yep cowboy hat and dark glasses are sure to attract those lovely Heifer's
Mr. Noidall
Absolutely. Not a hint. A proper dose.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Oh god thanks for the laugh I needed that, nearly made me pee. Eyes are watering , how pathetic can you get????
StevieJ
Incels really are a sad and pathetic bunch.
cleo
How very, very sad.
If you are allergic to chocolate (you poor, poor thing) and someone gives you chocolate, I repeat, I will give it a good home. No chocolate deserves to be unwanted because of chocolate allergies, just as no kitty deserves to be homeless because of cat allergies.
Wow, sounds like you work in a horrible place... You could (should?) reciprocate with something you know the offender hates/is allergic to... fight fire with fire.
You mean I can't give chocolates to my best girlfriend unless I'm asking her into a lesbian relationship? What if I give chocolates to my kids or grandkids (which I do, often)? Is that incestuous?
Sweet powdery wax that smells and tastes of vomit.
Garthgoyle
Another year passes and that's another year that goes by without them being unable to getting laid. Must be sad joining this march two years in a row.
Mocheake
I get lots of expensive chocolates every year. Don't feel sad for these losers at all. These Godiva chocolates sure taste good!
marcelito
As a married man and a former boyfriend of women, I think these guys don't know how lucky they are not to have women in their lives. The peace, the money, being able to come home late and not have to explain anything.
Lol...comment of the day.
Love it.
Michael Morris
Ha ha ha. Wow... these guys are just too much. #crymuch #youmadbro #wutapuss #emomonster #highschoolregrets
CaptDingleheimer
I bet half those dudes are married or whatever and they're just having a laugh.
Beimax
Looks like some stupid stuff you’d do with your mates lol. These guys are having a laugh.