Anxiety grips Ukrainian residents in Japan after Russian invasion

Ukrainian nationals living in Japan have spoken of their anxiety following Russia's invasion of their country, including concern about family members and friends back home struggling through fear and sleepless nights.
"My elderly mother is unable to see very well. It would be hard for her to move around, and I wonder if there will be a place for her to evacuate," said Olena Kryvoruka, 42, who runs a music school in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, after Russia launched its invasion Thursday.
As tensions escalate, with Russian troops approaching the capital Kyiv and having taken control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the north, Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky on Friday expressed his anger over the level of casualties in his homeland.
At a press conference in Tokyo at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan, Korsunsky lamented how troops attacked "a peaceful country without any provocation" with missiles "in peaceful time."
He said the Russian forces who have seized the plant, known for the 1986 nuclear disaster, "have absolutely no idea how to monitor it, how to manage it," and expressed fears that radioactive contamination could spread to the whole of Europe.
Sharing the fears of her compatriots, Kryvoruka said she cannot think of anything else now beyond the situation in her homeland, saying that she fears many civilians will fall victim if they attempt to resist the invasion.
She recounted her family's experience in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, and Ukrainian government troops and pro-Russian separatists clashed. She said a bomb fell 5 meters away from their home in Luhansk, prompting her parents to move to Kyiv.
She believes that the aggression will not stop unless tougher sanctions by the United States and Europe are imposed on Russia.
Tokyo resident Serhii Korennov also expressed his worries over the safety of his family.
The 49-year-old, who has lived in Japan since 1996, said that he called his older sister based in Kyiv via videophone hours after Russia launched the invasion. His sister, 64, told him that she "heard a big explosion nearby."
Thinking of the poor health of his 85-year-old mother, who lives alone, he said, "I am worried whether she can escape if the worst comes to the worst." He had promised his sister and mother that he would see them in April for the first time after three years.
"If something happens to my family, I'll regret it forever. I wish I had gone to meet them earlier," he said.
Several dozen Ukrainians as well as their supporters gathered on Thursday evening in front of the busy Shibuya scramble crossing, a Tokyo landmark, to protest the invasion.
At the popular waiting spot, participants who assembled in the social media-organized protest held Ukrainian flags and posters reading "Stop War."© KYODO
Simian Lane
They’re coming for Taiwan next, right next to where I live - the way they crept up on Ukraine - and I won’t have it. I like how we live here, our ways, so we will immobilize before it’s too late. We have a greater army than all of these aggressors combined, and we will defend ourselves and win.
Fighto!
What Russia is doing in their war of terror against Ukrainians will never be forgiven. Footage is coming in of residential apartment buildings reduced to shells; newborn babies having to be moved from ICU into makeshift bomb shelters; bloodied elderly women shell-shocked after another vicious Russian bombing raid.
There is no end to the Russian cruelty and terror. The question is : who will they attempt to come after next?
Stand strong, Ukrainians. We stand with you.
rainyday
Stay strong Ukraine. I'm so sorry for what Putin is doing to your country.
Reckless
I am afraid this is not going to end well. I cannot recall such a situation since I was a kid and Russia invaded Afghanistan.
cleo
Sometimes I wish I were a Christian, then I could look forward to monsters like Vlad spending eternity in Hell.
mz16
A peaceful country that had been shooting off its own Eastern territories on the Russian border? Mr Korsunsky seems to be forgetting a lot.
Tons of photos available of people in Luhansk/Donetsk celebrating that Russia recognised it as a sovereign territory, since Kyiv did absolutely nothing to fix the relations between their Western&Eastern parts.
PTownsend
Recall that Putin claims to be a Christian, which makes him attractive to many extreme rightists around the globe, that and he looks similar to many of them, especially those easily mistaken for Chucky. And that Putin comes from a 'race' according to him they identify with.
OssanAmerica
What Putin and the Russian military are doing is truly horrible and unnecessary. My heart goes out to the Ukranian people. Putin has ensured that any small country near Russia should join NATO. And that Russian "We will not invade" credibility is completely shot to hell.
quercetum
Given the events this week I can see how that is expected but Taiwan and China are like Tokyo and Osakans, the same people, language and culture unlike Ukraine. No reason to try and kill each other.
Peter14
Macron should have replied to putin that Moscow would disappear within minutes of any attack against France. Then remembered to send his ballistic nuclear armed subs to Russia's coastline.
Threatening another nuclear power with a nuke shows how mad and unstable Putin has become.
Nuke a NATO power and have three nuclear armed nations wipe your nation from the map. Insanity.
V.M.
"Nuke a NATO power and have three nuclear armed nations wipe your nation from the map. Insanity."
Yea, because Putin will just sit there and watch them do that. Putin would Put a nuke In Macron's ass before that happens.
letsberealistic
The article doesn't mention it so just to remind folks, there are many places we can help.
I donated to UNICEF and other Ukraine Red Cross but just Google for several other options.
NCIS Reruns
War itself is a war crime and those who start wars are therefore war criminals.
Thomas Goodtime
Nice to see some Japanese people in that photo jumping on the bandwagon. I'm surprised they've even heard of Ukraine.
Bandwagon jumpers.
Putin is a disgrace, however.
OssanAmerica
Really wonder why the moderators put up with your constant racist garbage.
V.M.
"Nice to see some Japanese people in that photo jumping on the bandwagon. I'm surprised they've even heard of Ukraine"
They probably heard about some place there they want to visit and have some tanoshiii
Peter14
It is natural for Ukrainians to be anxious about family friends and country for those living over seas. Their people are protesting in most nations that they have a diaspora in.
That will not stop France nuking Russia. Kill Macron and nuke France, they know who did it. No secret. The US and UK join France and there you have it. Putin manages to start a nuclear Armageddon and Europe including Russia is a waste land as is the US and everyone else targeted.
Nuclear winter is the worst solution to global warming.
Haaa Nemui
You're right, and nobody in their right mind would do that. Unfortunately... Putin isn't.
smithinjapan
Unless they’re seeking asylum they won’t be sent back themselves, but naturally they must be worried about family, and nation.
JDoe
The longer it goes on, the longer the Kyev government hangs on, the worse it will get for Putin.
Finally heard it on an Indian news channel from a senior retired RAF officer; CIA is absolutely already at work, guerilla/insurgent fighters are mobilizing in the region outside Ukraine, and handheld Stinger ground to air missiles are without a doubt on the way to Ukraine.
letsberealistic
I expect they have connections through family friends, work or pastimes. Perhaps they did a homestay there.
Thomas Goodtime
Yeah, I wonder why...how could I be racist to my own countrymen and women?? It's a tough one to understand Mr military.
I really wonder how the mods put up with your nonstop toy soldier nonsense and copy and pasting from Wikipedia.
itsonlyrocknroll
UK must now offer refugee status, asylum to all Ukraine families able to escape the slaughter.
That is a minimum.