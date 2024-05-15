 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Apparent human bones found in southwestern Japan steel plant

OITA, Japan

Bones that appeared to be human were found on Tuesday morning in a molten steel pot at a Nippon Steel Corp plant in southwestern Japan, police said.

A 30-year-old employee, who started his shift at the plant in Oita Prefecture at around 7 p.m. on Monday, was reported missing by security staff at around 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the police.

The pot measures about 5 meters in diameter with a depth of about 4 meters. Temperatures inside the container reach more than 1,000 C.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

