About 100 watermelons eaten by brown bears in Hokkaido town

About 100 watermelons grown in a field near a home in Esashi town, Hokkaido, were eaten by brown bears on Monday night or early Tuesday morning, police said.

Brown bear sightings have increased in Esashi over the past few months and police have increased patrols, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Esashi is located near Fukushima Town in southern Hokkaido, where a man was attacked and killed by a brown bear while delivering newspapers in July. Crops have been eaten almost daily in fields behind homes since late July.

Damage to corn and other crops was also confirmed on Sunday and Monday in nearby Minamihama town.

Police are urging residents to be careful when going out early in the morning, at dusk and at night.

© Japan Today