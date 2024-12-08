 Japan Today
national

Archbishop of Tokyo Kikuchi becomes a cardinal in Catholic Church

ROME

Pope Francis on Saturday held a ceremony in the Vatican to install Isao Kikuchi, the archbishop of Tokyo, as one of 21 new cardinals of the Catholic Church.

Following the ceremony, known as a consistory, at St Peter's Basilica in which cardinals received a red hat and a ring from the pope, Kikuchi, 66, told reporters, "It is our mission to contribute to the development of the world."

"I also feel there are large expectations (on me) to deliver a message of peace from the Japanese church," he also said.

Kikuchi became the seventh Japanese to become a cardinal, following Manyo Maeda, who was named in 2018. Cardinals under the age of 80 have the right to vote in a conclave to select a new pope.

Born in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Kikuchi became the archbishop of Tokyo in 2017.

With the latest 21 additions, hailing from across the world, the number of cardinals totals about 250, according to the Holy See.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

