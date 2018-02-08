Armani uniform at public elementary school spurs parents' complaints

A public elementary school in the posh Ginza district in Tokyo has decided to adopt new uniforms designed by Italian high-end brand Armani, triggering protests from parents who say they are expensive, local education board said Thursday.
The issue regarding Taimei Elementary School's set of uniforms, priced at over 80,000 yen each including a hat and a bag, was also taken up by an opposition party lawmaker at a Diet session the same day.
The uniforms in question are school-selected attire and students are not obliged to wear them, the board said.
According to the board, the school principal told the board of its intention to change the design of the uniform last summer. The board instructed the school to decide the matter through sufficient talks with the PTA and local residents.
But five cases of complaints were raised from parents, who said there were no sufficient explanations. One said, "Why Armani?" according to the board.
The school has told the board, "From the intention to make a uniform as a 'school of Ginza,' we went around department stores and Armani accepted designing it as a result."
At a meeting of the House of Representatives Budget Committee on Thursday, Party of Hope lawmaker Manabu Terada addressed the issue, saying, since it is a public elementary school, "a certain range (regarding parents' financial burden) needs to be considered."
Finance Minister Taro Aso said in response, "Clearly it's expensive. It would be severe if a student cannot afford to pay it."
Education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said the ministry will consider taking steps so that the burdens on the parents to purchase uniforms "would not be excessive."
According to the school website, Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo's Chuo Ward was established in 1878 and attended by Japanese writer Toson Shimazaki.
"I made the decision thinking of the school's future. I will humbly accept criticisms that there was not enough explanation. I will make a careful explanation," the principal said in a comment posted on the website.© KYODO
FizzBit
The school has told the board, "From the intention to make a uniform as a 'school of Ginza,' we went around department stores and Armani gave us the heaviest brown bag as a result."
fixed!
Disillusioned
This is a public elementary school? Most elementary schools do not wear a uniform at all. So, where’s Abe with his ‘free education’ BS now?
Yubaru
What the hell would he know about "expensive" or otherwise?
Right, this sounds like he is going to subsidize the cost for the parents because as everyone knows anyone who can afford to live in Ginza "needs" assistance anyway.
quercetum
Uniqlo or GU could make charcoal grey uniforms with stretch materials that would be more comfortable and less costly for active elementary children. Too bad they don’t have the brand image Armani has.
savethegaijin
My 4 year old goes to a private catholic preschool and the uniform totaled something like 50,000 yen. It's not especially fancy and the buttons are constantly falling off not to mention that the idea of 3-5 year olds wearing a 3 piece suit is ridiculous to begin with... Especially since they take them off as soon as they get to school! I love her school but Japan's obsession with uniforming everybody is ridiculous. I was excited about her going to the elementary school close by for the cheaper uniform, until I found out that the bag alone is 60,000 yen. I don't get it. If they told me she had to wear Armani I'd probably have a stroke.
timeon
they are not compulsory. people have too much time to complain nowadays
"The uniforms in question are school-selected attire and students are not obliged to wear them, the board said."
rainyday
You know its a bad idea when Taro Aso comes off as the sensible voice of criticism.
kohakuebisu
Some private schools use (comparatively) fashionable uniforms as a sales point to attract students. This is a public school though, and presumably gets local kids only from a defined catchment.
Even if optional, many parents will still want the uniform and the price is completely OTT. Since its for elementary, it will not last six years. Every child will grow out of it. With expensive uniforms, you end up with parents buying a size that is too big, which ruins the point, if there is one for a child, of buying something well tailored. Satchels are famously expensive too, but they at least last six years.
The UK gets many things wrong, but a school blazer can be had there for 2000 yen. 2000 yen is cheaper than the gym t shirt my kids have to wear for Japanese elementary. Japanese school swimwear is expensive too, so you end up with parents buying one and washing it every day in summer. The knock-on effect is parents ending up busier and more stressed than they need to be.
FizzBit
Just wondering, is homeschooling done here?
Tokyo-Engr
From a public school? This is nothing short of insane. The comments from all involved (Principal, Hayashi, Aso) show how truly out of touch and how little common sense these men have.