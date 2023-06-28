Armed GSDF member briefly unaccounted for in Sapporo

An armed member of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force was briefly unaccounted for on Wednesday in Sapporo, prompting police to notify local education authorities to keep their students safe and be on the alert.

The Hokkaido and Sapporo boards of education urged all local schools to lock down and be on the lookout for anyone acting suspiciously.

According to the GSDF, the person was eventually located at around 11:25 a.m., though it is unclear how long the search lasted.

The person went missing from a drill site but was apparently not carrying live ammunition rounds, according to the Sapporo education board, which received the information from the police.

This latest incident comes in the wake of a shooting on June 14 in which a GSDF recruit killed two of his superiors and injured another at a firing range in central Japan's Gifu Prefecture.

A day after the shooting, the recruit was referred to prosecutors on a charge of murder over the death of one of the trainers.

© KYODO