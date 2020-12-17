Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

SDF deployed as record snowfall blankets parts of Japan

0 Comments
By CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
TOKYO

Japan deployed the Self Defense Forces on Thursday to help residents trapped by record snowfall that has blanketed parts of the country, with 10,000 homes losing power in the north and west.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called an emergency cabinet meeting and urged the public to be cautious, as local media reported more than 1,000 cars were stranded on an expressway connecting Tokyo to Niigata in the north.

Over 72 hours, a record 2.17 meters of snow fell in Minakami, Gunma Prefecture, reports said, while Yuzawa in Niigata Prefecture -- famous for skiing -- got a record 1.8 meters of snow on Thursday morning.

Snow also fell in the temple city of Kyoto, producing images of delicate pagodas and famed shrines dusted with flakes that delighted social media.

Members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces were delivering blankets and food to homes suffering blackouts, local officials said.

Tsuyoshi Watanabe, a Niigata disaster management official, told AFP he had asked for soldiers to help around 460 vehicles stranded on a highway.

"We are trying our best to rescue drivers and passengers... we are ready to continue our operation through the night," he said.

He said a dozen people had been injured in snow-related accidents in Niigata in the last two days.

Japan's Meteorological Agency said the storm was forecast to weaken temporarily but more snow was expected for the region over the weekend.

The cold snap comes as Japan battles a spike in coronavirus cases, even though it has had a relatively small outbreak overall and has avoided imposing strict lockdown measures.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stroll Through Time to the Historic Edo Period in Takehara City

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Weekend Getaway To Rabbit Island

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog