A cleaning worker prays in front of a stain on the floor of an apartment in Tokyo where the body of an 85 year-old man who lived alone was found after a month. Image: REUTERS file
Around 68,000 elderly die alone in Japan annually: police

TOKYO

About 68,000 people aged 65 and over in Japan are estimated to die alone at home unnoticed annually, data collected by the National Police Agency indicated Tuesday.

Preliminary police figures showed 21,716 people nationwide died "lonely deaths" from January to March. Nearly 80 percent of that number, or 17,034 people, were aged 65 and over.

The police agency is expected to continue collecting the data as part of government efforts to tackle the issue, as the country is grappling with a rapidly greying society.

The government has in recent years stepped up efforts to combat social isolation and loneliness among people in Japan, including passing a law to address them in May 2023.

A lonely death is defined as one in which a person dies without anyone else witnessing it, with a certain period passing before the body is found, according to an interim discussion last year by a Cabinet Office working group tasked with looking into the issue.

The data on deaths at home among people living alone handled by police between January to March, including cases of suicide, showed the highest number was among those aged 85 and over, at 4,922 people.

Among people aged 75 to 79, there were 3,480 deaths recorded, while 3,348 people aged 80 to 84 were found to have died alone. Those aged between 70 and 74 who died solitary deaths totaled 3,204, followed by 2,080 people from 65 to 69 years of age.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Well, there is the old goth truism that we all die alone.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

The police agency is expected to continue collecting the data as part of government efforts to tackle the issue

What issue? Why waste tax payer money on something like this? Everybody dies, and the best way to go for old people is at home. Not die at some institution for the elderly.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Everybody dies alone - the only difference is some have witnesses, but the dead do not lament whether they died alone or not.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

They live alone, they'll die alone.

Their property usually will come with less market price, even being offered to foreigner since many Japanese try to avoid that. https://www.nippon.com/en/japan-topics/g00999/

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Everybody dies alone - the only difference is some have witnesses, but the dead do not lament whether they died alone or not.

Also the only witness that those people have , are magots. Those people sometime die for several weeks.

https://www.scmp.com/news/asia/east-asia/article/2122231/thousands-people-are-dying-home-alone-japan-rotting-weeks-theyre

0 ( +0 / -0 )

