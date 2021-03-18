Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Art Platform Japan brings wealth of contemporary Japanese art to world

TOKYO

Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs has launched Art Platform Japan (beta), a new online resource for disseminating information on contemporary Japanese art domestically and internationally. As much of this information was previously unavailable in English, the website opens entirely new opportunities for global audiences to learn more about contemporary art from Japan.

Art Platform Japan is the brainchild of the Bunka-cho Art Platform Japan Project, which started in May 2018 to support the sustainable development of Japan’s contemporary art, gather a wide range of counsel from professionals in the field, and further the international reputation of Japanese artists and artists working in Japan.

Bilingual in English and Japanese, the resource is open to researchers, curators, artists, students, art professionals, and enthusiasts in Japan and overseas, who can access information in three ways:

 Japanese Museum Collections Search (SHUZO)

SHUZO is a massive and growing database built to share and access information on art collections stored in museums throughout Japan. Created with the cooperation of registered museums and museum-equivalent facilities nationwide, as of March 15 it covered 85 museums, about 70,000 items, and 1,243 artists. By March 2023, the database will be expanded to cover more than 200 museums and 100,000 items, becoming a full-scale system that enables researchers globally and domestically to gather information on specific artworks and their locations in Japan.

 Texts

Previously untranslated texts (books, critiques, academic papers, catalog contributions, etc) focused on high-demand post-1945 era art will be made available in English in PDF format. The purpose is to stimulate research that will raise the international recognition of contemporary Japanese art. By March 2023, about 100 writings will have been selected for translation, to be published online as they are completed. Resources, such as style guides related to highly specialized art translation, will also be released to facilitate future translations.

Programs

Alongside workshops, symposiums, and webinars aimed at expanding the international network of experts, there will be a continually published archive of articles written on the support given to artists who have gained opportunities to participate in noteworthy international exhibitions. By strengthening connections with key sources of information and people in Japan and overseas, Art Platform Japan will seek to create a range of opportunities for exchanging ideas, joint research, and international exhibitions.

 In addition, Art Platform Japan will continually publish basic research information such as Contemporary Japanese Art Exhibitions Research and Survey on Japanese Art Galleries from 1945.

