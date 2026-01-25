 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prayer room at Osaka expo
Photo taken in October 2025 shows a prayer room set up at the World Exposition in Osaka. Image: Kyodo
national

As Muslim tourism grows, Japan rethinks where visitors can pray

0 Comments
KOCHI

As Japan welcomes a growing number of Muslim visitors, a quieter but increasingly visible question is unfolding across airports, shopping malls and sightseeing hubs: Where can these travelers pray?

The number of foreign visitors to Japan hit a record last year, including those from Muslim-majority regions, drawn by the country's food, pop culture and seasonal scenery.

Between January and November last year alone, about 560,000 travelers came from Indonesia, 540,000 from Malaysia and 240,000 from the Middle East, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. For many, however, navigating daily prayer obligations in a country where dedicated facilities remain unevenly available detracts from an otherwise rich travel experience.

The issue it seems is less about building grand mosques than about flexibility. The Japan Tourism Agency has issued a guide for serving Muslim travelers, encouraging hotels, transport hubs and commercial facilities to designate quiet, clean spaces for prayer where possible.

In places where purpose-built rooms are not feasible, experts say that simple accommodations -- temporary partitions, clear signage or staff awareness -- can make a significant difference, helping Japan project an image of hospitality that extends beyond culture.

At last year's World Exposition in Osaka, which saw many Muslim visitors and staff members, a prayer room was set up near the Forest of Tranquility, in the center of the venue to accommodate worshippers who are required to pray five times a day.

Availability of prayer spaces has expanded at big airports and major cities, too. Tokyo's Haneda airport, for example, opened a prayer room at Terminal 3, which handles international flights, in 2014. It was used by almost 2,000 people per month on average in fiscal 2024, according to its operator.

Prayer rooms have also been installed at JR Tokyo and Osaka stations, while local governments and firms have set up facilities around stations in tourist destinations like Kyoto and Nara.

Still, due to factors such as space constraints and low demand, few prayer spaces are available at stations in regions like Shikoku and Kyushu in western and southwestern Japan, respectively.

Hirofumi Tanada, a Waseda University professor emeritus who specializes in Muslim affairs in Japan, said that the frequency and duration of prayers can vary greatly from person to person when traveling. He advises taking a flexible approach, even if the availability of facilities lags behind.

Akiko Komura, an adjunct lecturer at Rikkyo University, said, "It is important to involve Muslims living in the community and work together to identify accessible locations," adding that this should serve as an opportunity to understand the realities faced by Muslims around the country.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Furukawa Art Museum and Tamesaburo Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

winter

10 Fun Family Activities for Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

15 Japanese History Books to Read If You Want to Go Deeper

GaijinPot Blog

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Beginner’s Guide to CBD in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza

GaijinPot Travel