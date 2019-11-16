ASDF fighter obstructs commercial plane's landing at Misawa base

A fighter jet of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force entered a runway on Misawa Air Base in defiance of controller instructions on Thursday, forcing a passenger plane to abort a landing attempt, the transport ministry said.

There were no reported injuries among the 77 passengers and crew on the J-Air flight, but the ministry deemed it "a serious incident" that could have caused an aviation accident. The ministry's Japan Transport Safety Board decided to send two inspectors to the airbase.

The Misawa base of U.S. forces in Japan, located in the northeastern prefecture of Aomori, is also known as Misawa Airport. Military aircraft and commercial planes share the facility.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, a controller of the airport had instructed the pilot of the fighter jet to stand by.

But as the J-Air plane arriving from Osaka approached the airport at around 12:45 p.m., the ASDF fighter entered the runway.

The commercial plane was about 2.8 kilometers away from the airport and descending at an altitude of 190 meters at the time. After being alerted by the controller, the commercial flight's pilot brought the plane into an ascent and landed on a subsequent attempt.

