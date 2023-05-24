Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Asian Games promotion event in Nagoya scrapped after China cancellation

2 Comments
NAGOYA

Aichi Prefecture on Tuesday canceled an event to promote this fall's Asian Games in China at the request of the Chinese games organizers as the fallout from the recent Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima continues.

Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura suggested the cancelation reflects Beijing's displeasure after it summoned Japan's ambassador to China to lodge a protest over references to Taiwan and other issues in official G7 statements.

The event was scheduled in the prefecture's capital city Nagoya this weekend, but the organizing committee of the games, to be hosted by the eastern China city of Hangzhou, and the Olympic Council of Asia contacted the prefecture Monday requesting the cancellation.

No reason was given for the cancellation request, according to the prefecture.

Omura told reporters that "there have been many occasions in the past when political developments have affected sports exchanges. It is very unfortunate."

Nagoya and the wider Aichi Prefecture will co-host the Asian Games in 2026. The promotional event was aimed to promote the 2026 Games along with this year's event to be held in Hangzhou.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
No great loss.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

After the World Cup and the Olympics and their accompanying financial scandals, many people are just tired of these 'big sports' events, which seem to benefit very few and cost a lot.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

But, but but ..... "Chinese premier urges IOC to oppose politicization of sports"

https://japantoday.com/category/sports/chinese-premier-urges-ioc-to-oppose-politicisation-of-sports

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How pathetic can China get? Granted I'm not sure why anyone would want to travel to China and risk getting abducted.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

