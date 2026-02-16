Associate professor at Tsukuba university posted discriminatory remarks, officials say

An associate professor at the University of Tsukuba, located northeast of Tokyo, had been found posting discriminatory remarks about foreigners on social media, university officials said Monday.
The male associate professor, whose name has not been disclosed, wrote, "Foreigners who come to universities in Japan are usually incompetent and troublemakers." The university apologized, calling the post "discriminatory."
It also cited a separate case involving an unnamed female associate professor who made comments about Thailand's political situation that "lacked consideration for the country concerned."
Both cases are being investigated by the university for possible violation of its social media use guidelines, it said.
On its official website, the university posted an apology on Friday, which said, "We deeply apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable because of these posts."© KYODO
Mr Kipling
What if the remarks are true? For every competent post-grad on a Japanese government scholarship in Japan there are several who used corruption or nepotism to gain their place. Japan takes thousands of developing country students as part of its overseas aid. Should be subsidizing its own students first.
Gaijinjland
When I was in university they just called it yellow fever. Nothing has changed at all in 20 years (how Japanese people feel). Social media just brought it out in the open what everybody who has spent more than a few decades here has always known.
quercetum
It is my opinion that some of those who come to study in universities in Japan from China are those who couldn't get into universities in China or the next second and third options, the universities in the US and UK. Japan is 4th choice for 4th tier students.
The exception are the hard working types from villages who are climbing the social ladder but many of them have to send money back home like the Vietnamese.
Then you have the entitled spoiled rich kids who don't study and are here to play.
What the professor perhaps is trying to say is that in his experience, many foreign students are incompetent in their studies and are troublemakers.
GuruMick
Rule number one....dont post! you silly man