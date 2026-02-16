 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
University of Tsukuba Image: Wikipedia/Kanrika
national

Associate professor at Tsukuba university posted discriminatory remarks, officials say

4 Comments
TSUKUBA, Ibaraki

An associate professor at the University of Tsukuba, located northeast of Tokyo, had been found posting discriminatory remarks about foreigners on social media, university officials said Monday.

The male associate professor, whose name has not been disclosed, wrote, "Foreigners who come to universities in Japan are usually incompetent and troublemakers." The university apologized, calling the post "discriminatory."

It also cited a separate case involving an unnamed female associate professor who made comments about Thailand's political situation that "lacked consideration for the country concerned."

Both cases are being investigated by the university for possible violation of its social media use guidelines, it said.

On its official website, the university posted an apology on Friday, which said, "We deeply apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable because of these posts."

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

What if the remarks are true? For every competent post-grad on a Japanese government scholarship in Japan there are several who used corruption or nepotism to gain their place. Japan takes thousands of developing country students as part of its overseas aid. Should be subsidizing its own students first.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

When I was in university they just called it yellow fever. Nothing has changed at all in 20 years (how Japanese people feel). Social media just brought it out in the open what everybody who has spent more than a few decades here has always known.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

It is my opinion that some of those who come to study in universities in Japan from China are those who couldn't get into universities in China or the next second and third options, the universities in the US and UK. Japan is 4th choice for 4th tier students.

The exception are the hard working types from villages who are climbing the social ladder but many of them have to send money back home like the Vietnamese.

Then you have the entitled spoiled rich kids who don't study and are here to play.

What the professor perhaps is trying to say is that in his experience, many foreign students are incompetent in their studies and are troublemakers.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Rule number one....dont post! you silly man

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

10 Valentine Date Ideas Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

The 16 Love Types: What You Need to Know About Japan’s Love Character 64 Personality Test

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

What’s Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

The Japanese Office Going Viral Thanks to Misstranslation

GaijinPot Blog

What the Year of the Fire Horse Means for Your Chinese Zodiac Sign

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog