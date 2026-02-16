Associate professor at Tsukuba university posted discriminatory remarks, officials say

An associate professor at the University of Tsukuba, located northeast of Tokyo, had been found posting discriminatory remarks about foreigners on social media, university officials said Monday.

The male associate professor, whose name has not been disclosed, wrote, "Foreigners who come to universities in Japan are usually incompetent and troublemakers." The university apologized, calling the post "discriminatory."

It also cited a separate case involving an unnamed female associate professor who made comments about Thailand's political situation that "lacked consideration for the country concerned."

Both cases are being investigated by the university for possible violation of its social media use guidelines, it said.

On its official website, the university posted an apology on Friday, which said, "We deeply apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable because of these posts."

