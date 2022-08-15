Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Asteroids may have brought water, organic matter to Earth

0 Comments
TOKYO

Asteroids that traveled from the fringes of the solar system more than 4.5 billion kilometers away may have brought water and organic matter to the primordial Earth, a team of Japanese researchers said Monday.

The hypothesis, published in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and others, was drawn from an analysis of samples from the Ryugu asteroid collected by the Hayabusa2 space probe.

It remains a mystery how the Earth, which consisted almost entirely of molten magma in its initial formation, came to be covered in water.

"In a broad sense, it is possible that small celestial bodies brought things that led to water and life on Earth," said Motoo Ito, a senior researcher of geomaterials science at the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology.

In December 2020, a capsule that had been carried on a six-year mission by Hayabusa2 delivered more than 5.4 grams of surface material to Earth from the Ryugu asteroid, located over 300 million km away.

While Ryugu particles displayed a close compositional match to that of Earth's water, there were some slight differences, leading researchers to hypothesize that Earth may have also sourced its water from places other than asteroids.

An analysis of eight particles, totaling approximately 59 milligrams, from the Ryugu asteroid found in almost all of them organic matter and water not in liquid form but a hydroxyl group consisting of one oxygen atom bonded to one hydrogen atom, with a composition similar to that of water contained in cosmic dust and comets.

Protected by a "cradle" of phyllosilicates, they were believed to have endured harsh environmental changes after leaving the outer solar system, where water and organic matter are present.

Organic areas comprised of a matter known as aliphatic hydrocarbon were also found within the relatively coarse-grained phyllosilicates. The surrounding coarse grains, which are more resistant to heat, may have prevented water and the organic matter from being altered by the environment.

Hayabusa2 left Earth in 2014 and reached its stationary position above Ryugu in June 2018 after traveling 3.2 billion km on an elliptical orbit around the Sun for more than three years.

The probe touched down on the asteroid twice the following year, collecting the first-ever subsurface samples from an asteroid.

Researchers have previously found that Ryugu, born from a parent body formed in the outer solar system, traveled to the inner solar system and that its particles contain amino acids -- organic compounds said to be the "source of life."

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog