Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Asylum-seeking Myanmar soccer goalie granted refugee status in Japan

1 Comment
TOKYO

A Myanmar national soccer goalkeeper who refused to return home after protesting against the February military coup in his country has been granted refugee status in Japan, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The Japanese government approved Pyae Lyan Aung's application for refugee status because he could face persecution if he returns home, according to the person. He will be formally notified by authorities of his new status on Aug. 20.

Speaking to Kyodo News, Pyae Lyan Aung expressed joy at hearing the "good news" and said he had relayed it to his family in Myanmar, adding he misses his country but cannot return home.

Refugee status will now allow Pyae Lyan Aung, who joined a J.League third division team in Yokohama as a trainee in late July, to stay in Japan as a long-term resident.

The substitute goalie flashed a three-finger salute in protest at the military junta at a match between Japan and Myanmar in late May. He entered Japan earlier in the month as a member of the national soccer team on a short-term visa allowing a stay of up to 90 days.

When the team was about to leave Japan on June 16 after playing two more World Cup qualifiers, Pyae Lyan Aung told immigration authorities at Kansai airport in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, he wanted to remain in the country.

He applied for refugee status and requested to switch his visa status on June 22, expressing fears for his life after he made the three-finger salute, which has been used as a show of resistance in Myanmar to the coup.

He was granted a "designated activities" visa on July 2 that permits him to stay and work in the country for six months, based on an emergency measure to prevent Myanmar residents from being deported.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Let's throw a party !!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #2

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #1

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why are There So Many Summer Festivals in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

3 Healthy Recipes To Cool You Down

Savvy Tokyo