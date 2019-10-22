At least 15 injured in 7-vehicle collision in Aichi

A seven-vehicle pile-up left at least 15 people injured and three cars on fire on an expressway in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi on Tuesday morning, local police and rescuers said.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries but the incident caused significant disruption.

A truck hit a car caught in a traffic jam on the Isewangan Expressway's westbound lane near the city of Yatomi, causing subsequent collisions involving five other cars.

Part of the expressway has been closed as a result.

