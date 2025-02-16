At least 176 harassment cases reported at Japan fire stations in FY2023

At least 176 cases of physical assault, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct were reported in workplaces at fire departments and stations across Japan in fiscal 2023, the first-ever study on such matters showed Sunday.

The distinct hierarchical structure within the establishment is believed to have contributed to the problem, with the government's study finding that 206 people, including senior officials, received disciplinary action. An analyst called it the "tip of the iceberg."

Japan has recently confronted the reality of abuse, often within strictly hierarchical workplaces. In one high-profile incident, three former Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members were convicted in 2023 of indecently assaulting their female former subordinate.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency under the internal affairs ministry carried out the study for two months from July, requesting responsible departments nationwide to file reports on cases that took place during the year through March 2024.

According to the latest survey, the majority, 145 cases, were attributed to bullying or abuse of power, followed by 19 of sexual harassment. There were 11 incidents involving a mix of abuses, along with one of harassment against a pregnant worker.

A total of 83.5 percent were cases of bosses harassing their subordinates, while 15.3 were between colleagues, and 1.1 consisted of lower-ranking employees mistreating their superiors. By age group, those in their 50s accounted for the largest share.

The majority -- 107 incidents -- occurred in offices, with other cases reported in cafeterias, garages, vehicles and training facilities, the survey showed.

While the survey did not inquire about the specifics of each case, there have been reports across multiple fire departments of misconduct, including a person being kicked in the face and another being forced to drink alcohol from their shoe.

