national

At least 3 dead, several missing as heavy rain triggers landslides

1 Comment
By Mari Yamaguchi
TOKYO

Heavy rain on Japan has triggered floods and landslides, leaving at least three people dead and several missing.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Japan has had "historic" rainfall this week and more was expected through the weekend, urging residents to use precautions and evacuate early to higher grounds. Warnings for heavy rain and flooding were issued in large parts western and southern Japan.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Friday at least three people were washed away in swollen rivers and later found dead in Hyogo, Fukuoka and Kyoto. In Hiroshima, nine people were missing after being buried underneath a mudslide Friday night, Kyodo News reported.

In Nara, rescuers were searching for a man in his 60s who hasn't returned after going to check his rice paddies, while in Kochi, a 40-year-old man in his car was seen washed away. Two other people were also unaccounted for in Fukuoka prefecture, the agency said.

Television footage showed muddy water flowing out of rivers in parts of the region, including the scenic Arashiyama area in western Kyoto where riverbanks and streets were flooded.

Some 210,000 people were in areas subjected to evacuation orders, though only some of them usually show up at shelters, especially at night when people are advised to stay indoors.

The torrential rain was triggered by warn and humid air from the Pacific Ocean, intensifying the activity of the seasonal rain front, according to the meteorological agency. What's left of a typhoon earlier this week also contributed to the problem, it said, cautioning of strong winds and lightning in some areas.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

In 20 years here, I've seen some horrific storms, but this storm made all of them pale in comparison!

Parts of the area I live in in Yamaguchi Prefecture, had/have road flooding where there are no rivers, and those that do, became part of the rivers.

Evacuation warnings were received via smartphone, twice. One for mudslides and the other for flooding. I opted to stay home.

Workmen on a construction site behind my house, were continuing to work through the torrential rain and ultimately had to be ordered to stop and leave by local police.

Some schools in the local vicinity, surprisingly did not close until the first warning was received, despite the first /ground floor, being under several inches of water in a nearby elementary.

Local news is showing the aftermath this morning and its not pretty.

Be careful out there folks!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

