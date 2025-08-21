At least 520,000 may face advance evacuation if alert issued for Nankai quake

At least 520,000 people across Japan could be asked to evacuate for a week if authorities issue a special alert that the risk of a massive Nankai Trough earthquake has risen, according to a government survey.

It marked the first nationwide survey by the Cabinet Office on areas designated for such preemptive evacuations. The number of municipalities making the designations remains limited, but the scope is likely to expand, potentially raising the figure further.

The Nankai Trough -- a zone known to generate megaquakes -- stretches southwest off the Pacific coast of central Japan. The government has urged municipalities in at-risk areas to conduct regular evacuation drills for major earthquakes and ensuing tsunamis.

Roughly 245,600 residents would be asked to evacuate in regions where all citizens are designated, while about 274,800 people fall into areas where only those needing special care, such as the elderly or disabled, are targeted.

The Japan Meteorological Agency would issue a "megaquake alert" if a quake of magnitude 8 or stronger occurs in the expected source region and the likelihood of subsequent tremors is judged high.

Regions where evacuation would not be possible after an aftershock-triggered tsunami are required to undertake a one-week pre-evacuation.

