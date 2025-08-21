At least 520,000 may face advance evacuation if alert issued for Nankai quake

At least 520,000 people across Japan could be asked to evacuate for a week if authorities issue a special alert that the risk of a massive Nankai Trough earthquake has risen, according to a government survey.
It marked the first nationwide survey by the Cabinet Office on areas designated for such preemptive evacuations. The number of municipalities making the designations remains limited, but the scope is likely to expand, potentially raising the figure further.
The Nankai Trough -- a zone known to generate megaquakes -- stretches southwest off the Pacific coast of central Japan. The government has urged municipalities in at-risk areas to conduct regular evacuation drills for major earthquakes and ensuing tsunamis.
Roughly 245,600 residents would be asked to evacuate in regions where all citizens are designated, while about 274,800 people fall into areas where only those needing special care, such as the elderly or disabled, are targeted.
The Japan Meteorological Agency would issue a "megaquake alert" if a quake of magnitude 8 or stronger occurs in the expected source region and the likelihood of subsequent tremors is judged high.
Regions where evacuation would not be possible after an aftershock-triggered tsunami are required to undertake a one-week pre-evacuation.© KYODO
8 Comments
Firefly
Oh come on now, not again. I get it, it's the summer slump. But must we really reheat the Nankai Trough Panic every August?
orange genius
meh again.....no real news around just this BS???
wallace
I won't be evacuating anywhere.
Cephus
People should always be prepared but fear mongering doesn't help anybody either.
virusrex
What "again" are you talking about? when was it reported that population would be asked to do a preemtive evacuation for a week?
virusrex
Reporting accurate information about a possible disaster is not fear mongering, the only ones feeling fear from valid warnings are those that adhere to antiscientific propaganda groups.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
The biggest historical one was the Houei quake in 1707. It was an 8.6 and all zones of the trough from a-e ruptured.
It also triggered the last eruption of Mt. Fuji.
Most definitely not BS.
Sam Watters
I hope the government is also making preparations for alternative government services in the event of such a disaster. Having no alternative to a devastated Tokyo would have dire consequences for the entire world.