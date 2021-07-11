Atami mudslide evacuees take comfort from hotel accommodations

More than 500 people continue to take shelter following a massive mudslide a week ago in central Japan, but not in school gymnasiums as is usually the case for evacuees from natural disasters in the country.

As the disaster occurred in Atami, a famed spa resort with plenty of hotels less than an hour from Tokyo by bullet train, local hotel operators have offered to accept those affected by the mudslide, which claimed at least nine lives with 20 people still missing.

New WelCity Yugawara took in about 90 people on July 3, the day of the disaster.

"I could rest in a clean tatami room," said Kenji Aikawa, a 51-year-old chef. "In addition, I could soak in a hot spring and relax."

A hotel with a hot spring is a world apart from a gymnasium, which is where evacuees usually end up, sleeping on the floor in large numbers with little or no privacy.

Hotel New Akao told the city government the morning following the disaster that it was ready to accommodate evacuees.

After receiving a formal request from city officials to accept a group of elderly people who needed to evacuate from a care facility near the disaster zone, the hotel spread futons over a large tatami room usually used for banquets.

It also provided rice balls accompanied by pork and vegetable soup to others affected by the disaster.

"We thought about what we could do as a hotel," said Shinobu Kamei, a spokeswoman. "All of the hotel staff got fired up in preparations" for helping out, she said.

As of Friday night, a total of 572 people were staying in Atami New Fujiya Hotel and Hotel New Akao. Most of them -- more than 500 -- were using Atami New Fujiya, which decided to extend the initial plan by a week until July 16 to accommodate the evacuees.

"This is an unprecedented, major disaster for Atami," said Hotel New Akao's Kamei.

"Because Atami is a tourist site, there are many accommodation facilities. We don't know how long the situation requiring evacuation will last, but we would like to offer full support," she said.

Some small-scale accommodation facilities in Atami have also started to take in evacuees free of charge.

