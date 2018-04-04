Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Athletes, bakers continue to be favorite jobs of Japan's 1st-graders

3 Comments
TOKYO

Athletes and bakers proved once again to be the two most popular professions among children who newly entered elementary schools in Japan, an annual survey showed Wednesday.

While the top popular jobs have changed little over the years, the list still reflects changes in the times, with Youtuber placing 15th for boys at 1.4 percent, ranking among the top 20 jobs for the first time, and doctors coming fifth for girls with a record-high 4.6 percent, according to the survey by Kuraray Co., a supplier of synthetic leather used to make school backpacks.

A total of 20.5 percent of the surveyed boys aspire to be athletes and 29.1 percent of the girls want to become a baker. Both continued to be the most popular professions respectively since the survey began in 1999.

The company surveyed 2,000 boys and 2,000 girls entering school this fiscal year from April as well as their parents.

A total of 22.3 percent of the boys' parents said they wanted their sons to become public servants, while 21.1 percent of the girls' parents chose nurse for their daughters.

Of the boys who want to be athletes, the largest proportion of 54.9 percent said they want to become football players, followed by baseball players at 24.1 percent, up 6.3 percentage points from the year before.

A Kuraray official said the increased popularity of baseball players is largely attributable to Shohei Ohtani's signing with the major league team Los Angeles Angels last year and high school baseball star Kotaro Kiyomiya's turning professional.

On the boy's ranking, police officers came second at 12.5 percent, and firefighters and rescuers came third at 7.8 percent.

Among girls, entertainers, singers and models ranked second at 9.3 percent, followed by nurse at 6.8 percent.

Asking 6 year-old children what they want to be is such a pointless survey to be wasting govt time and money on, especially when some of the answers are dogs and cats.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Bakers? Why is that so popular?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

a pointless survey to be wasting govt time and money on,

according to the survey by Kuraray Co., a supplier of synthetic leather used to make school backpacks.

It's a bit early to be drunk, isn't it?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

