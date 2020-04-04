Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Two sets of bedroom furniture, including cardboard beds, for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Villages, are shown in a display room in Tokyo. Photo: AP file
national

Athletes Village for Olympics could house virus patients

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA and STEPHEN WADE
TOKYO

The under-construction Athletes Village for the Tokyo Olympics could be used as a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike has been talking about the possibility of occupying the massive development on Tokyo Bay, which is to house up to 11,000 Olympic and 4,400 Paralympic athletes and staff during the games.

The complex, which will eventually include 24 buildings, is expected to remain unoccupied with the Olympics delayed for 16 months.

Koike said the Athletes Village was "one of the options, but the village is not finished yet. We are talking about places that are available even today or tomorrow and checking a possibility one by one.”

Through Thursday, Japan had reported about 3,300 cases of coronavirus with 74 deaths, according to the health ministry. Tokyo reported 97 new cases on Thursday with officials looking for more beds in the capital as totals rise.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people and can include a fever, coughing and mild pneumonia. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.

The 5,600 units in the Athletes Village will be renovated after the Olympics and sold. Almost 1,000 are now for sale, or have been sold. Occupancy was supposed to begin in 2023, and apartment prices are listed between $500,000 and $2 million.

The Athletes Village is a joint venture involving 10 major companies and the city of Tokyo. The complex will be known as Harumi Flag and the developers include Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co, Nomura Real Estate Development Co and Sumitomo Realty & Development Co.

The group running Harumi Flag said the proposal to use the property for coronavirus beds was speculation and added the developers had not heard from the city. The group also said Harumi Flag had not decided on its plans for the development in light of the 16-month Olympic postponement.

One of the biggest challenges for Olympics organizers will be lining up the Athletes Village for next year, along with about 40 sports venues.

Estimates suggest the postponement will cost between $2 billion and $6 billion, with most of the bill going to Japanese taxpayers.

Tokyo organizers officially are spending $12.6 billion to organize the Olympics, although a government audit says the figure is twice that much. All but $5.6 billion is public money.

Organizing committee documents show the Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee is contributing $1.3 billion. The IOC had income of $5.7 billion in the last four-year Olympic cycle. More than 90% is from selling broadcast rights and sponsorships.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Suggesting the Olympic will not be able to hold next year.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Sakura Sayonara

Savvy Tokyo

Families

In Japan, Distance Learning Is Helping Kids Stay On Track

Savvy Tokyo

Ehime

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Culture

Yukata Workshop With Kaiseki Lunch At The Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 13, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Top 10 Cultural Experiences in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Top 5 Post Apocalyptic Anime to Watch While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog