Photo taken at 12:06 a.m. Sunday shows light from an aurora in the sky over the Hokkaido city of Abashiri. Image: KYODO
Auroras illuminate night skies across world, parts of Japan

LONDON/TOKYO

Auroras have been observed across the world, including parts of Japan, after a series of solar flares erupted from the sun, while sightings may continue over the coming days.

Japan's National Institute of Information and Communications Technology said that since Wednesday there have been at least seven eruptions on the sun's surface, which likely triggered a geomagnetic storm. The government agency cautioned that global positioning and communications systems could be disrupted.

The northern lights are believed to have been spotted in Hokkaido and Ishikawa Prefecture, northern and central Japan, on Saturday night and early Sunday. They were barely visible to the naked eye but were caught on camera.

A curtain of colored light was also seen in Britain on Friday, and further sightings could occur over the next few days, the BBC reported.

New Zealand got it great. Pictures here https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/350275189/photos-aurora-lights-new-zealand-skies-after-space-storm

2 ( +2 / -0 )

No wonder my HF radio is dead except for high power Broadcast Stations.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

