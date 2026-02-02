Australian woman dies after ski lift accident in Nagano

An Australian woman has died after a ski lift accident at a central Japan resort in which she was left hanging in midair, local police said Sunday.
Police identified her as 22-year-old Brooke Day and are investigating the cause of her death.
The incident took place at around 9 a.m. Friday at the Tsugaike Mountain Resort in Otari, Nagano Prefecture, as the chair she was riding on began its return journey from the top station.
A staff member stopped the lift to rescue Day, who was then sent to the hospital in critical condition. She was confirmed dead on Sunday.
According to the ski lift operator, Tsugaike Gondola Lift Co, the buckle on Day's backpack belt caught in the chair, pulling her with it as she tried to disembark.
The company said it is cooperating with the police investigation and will work to improve safety.
Editor: The name of the woman who died has been corrected.© KYODO
13 Comments
masugomi
Woefully few details in this article.
Mimpe Jones 24
More details:
Note how western media report 'cardiac arest' but that's just the way Japanese media reports death.
A 22-year-old Australian snowboarder has died following a chairlift accident on Friday, January 30 at Tsugaike Mountain in Japan.
The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Friday morning when the woman disembarked the Tsuga No. 2 Pair Lift near the summit of the resort in Otari Village in the Nagano Prefecture. According to a statement by the resort’s CEO Tsuneo Kubo, a strap got caught as she reached the top station. She was dragged around the top station by the lift and was left hanging in midair at which point lift attendants hit the emergency stop. Resort staff alerted emergency services but according to the local police, the woman—identified as Ella Day Brooke—was in cardiac arrest. She was transported to hospital but later died.
In a formal statement released by Tsugaike Gondola Lift Co., President and CEO Tsuneo Kubo outlined the circumstances of the accident following an on-site investigation conducted by Omachi Police Station, including a review of surveillance camera footage. The company said the buckle of the waist belt attached to the backpack Brooke was wearing had not been fastened and became caught on the lift carrier as she attempted to exit. Although the waist belt was unsecured, the backpack’s chest strap remained fastened, preventing the pack from coming off. As a result, she was dragged after disembarking and subsequently suspended as the chairlift continued moving.
An attendant pressed the emergency stop button shortly after the incident, and first aid was administered before emergency responders arrived. Another passenger was on the chairlift at the time but was not injured. “The circumstances surrounding the lift accident, our response, and the future of the lift are currently under investigation,” Kubo said in the statement. He added that the company will continue to cooperate fully with police and related organizations and will implement additional safety measures before resuming operations on the lift.
Tsugaike Mountain Resort, part of the Hakuba Valley ski area, is a popular destination for international skiers and snowboarders, particularly during peak winter months. The resort boasts 18 lifts, including seven pair lifts, which service the 18 kilometers (11 miles) of trails. The Tsuga 2 Pair Lift is a fixed grip chairlift. Operations of the double chair have been suspended indefinitely while investigations and safety reviews are ongoing. Chairlift accidents are rare in Japan, where ski resorts are generally regarded as having strong safety records.
timeon
horrible accident. usually if somebody can't properly get off the lift, the staff immediately hits the emergency stop to prevent dragging the person. but without details, can't really say anything that condelences
Ricky Kaminski13
Tragic. Poor wee thing. This’ll be big news back home and a warning to keep your witts about you on those lifts.
Sanjinosebleed
Find it hard to believe the staff didn't hit the stop button sooner must have been distracted as the whole point of them being there is to stop the lifts when someone falls over or gets stuck. Terribly sad!
Luke McMahon
A horrible and tragic accident. A couple of points. I was skiing yesterday in Nagano, and there was clear sign at the bottom of the lift my child and I were catching, instructing people to remove their backpacks before getting on the lift. I'm not sure if they have those signs at Tsugaike on every lift or not. Straps hanging from equipment, and clothing (including gloves) can easily get caught. Check your gear regularly.
Also, I did a season on the lifts back in my home country 20 years ago. Back then, at our resort, backpacks weren't even allowed to be carried on the lift for safety reasons. Of course, the lift operator should be paying attention every second of every day that they're out there. Some don't, some get distracted, some are slow to react. Sometimes the lifts are understaffed, workers are generally underpaid, sometimes undertrained, sometimes hung over. The machinery is very dangerous, and then there's the added danger of height. I hope these stories make the news and people (customers, management and staff) respond by being more careful.
kohakuebisu
This is tragic. Poor lady.
The fundamental problem here is that ski lifts are not designed for people to ride while wearing backpacks. If you ride them in summer as a hiker, you will be told to take your pack off. They do not do this in winter, because lifts are far busier and it would reduce capacity. Its unnecessary for many, but loads of skiers wear backpacks now, some because it makes you look like a backcountry/offpiste skier and therefore more pro/rad/cool/whatever.
If you do ride a ski lift while wearing a backpack (esp. a proper backcountry sized one) it will stop you sitting deeply in the chair, increasing the risk of falling off. There is also the risk, as happened here, of one of the straps on the bag getting caught on the lift. In this case, it was the waist strap that should have been done up, but many bags will have dangly outer straps for attaching snowshoes etc. They, or snowshoes themselves, could also get caught on a lift. The lift chair will not have been designed to avoid catching on every conceivable backpack strap or being hooked by every possible thing attached to a backpack.
RIP.
Longhaul
And the reports are they she was not wearing her seat belt.
masugomi
I always ski with a backpack. Taking that off each time I ride a lift will be beyond problematic. Lifting the bar handling a bag and two ski poles while trying to get off a moving bench? It’s already hard enough.
Angie
The Australian media are reporting her name as Brooke Day. She was a receptionist at a local physio clinic in Hakuba.
rainyday
I'm having trouble understanding how this turned fatal. The ski lifts I've ridden on if someone got stuck on one from their backpack or whatever getting caught the only consequence would be that they'd ride back down to the bottom of the hill.
Luke McMahon
Speculating here, but if it was cardiac arrest, she may have been suspended by the backpack. Upon releasing the straps, the toxic blood, that had been cut off from circulation, can cause that when it goes back to the heart.
If that was the case, I'm guessing that either she went around the bullwheel, out of reach, or the strap was pulled tight or out of reach somehow and they couldn't release it quickly. If she went round the bullwheel and was out of reach the attendant might have had to wait for assistance to come - which is a long time for circulation to be cut off.
If you're not going off piste, there are usually plenty of lockers around. Otherwise, locals often just leave their bags in hallways or designated areas here if they don't want to pay the few hundred yen. I'm sure the deceased girl had a similar opinion to you, right up until that decision and not securing her straps cost her her life. But the decision might be taken out of your hands now anyway - this accident and the magic-carpet accident earlier this season will have a lot of lift companies tightening up their rules and procedures.
Sh1mon M4sada
Very sad such a young age too. Life has only just started for her.
IMHO, there should be mandatory training on how to deal with backpacks. The safest I know is to wear backpack in front, though if there are loose buckles, I'm not sure that would change her fate.