Australian woman dies after ski lift accident in Nagano

An Australian woman has died after a ski lift accident at a central Japan resort in which she was left hanging in midair, local police said Sunday.

Police identified her as 22-year-old Brooke Day and are investigating the cause of her death.

The incident took place at around 9 a.m. Friday at the Tsugaike Mountain Resort in Otari, Nagano Prefecture, as the chair she was riding on began its return journey from the top station.

A staff member stopped the lift to rescue Day, who was then sent to the hospital in critical condition. She was confirmed dead on Sunday.

According to the ski lift operator, Tsugaike Gondola Lift Co, the buckle on Day's backpack belt caught in the chair, pulling her with it as she tried to disembark.

The company said it is cooperating with the police investigation and will work to improve safety.

Editor: The name of the woman who died has been corrected.

