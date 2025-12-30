 Japan Today
Image: iStock/ken6345
national

Authorities urge elderly people to be careful when eating mochi

TOKYO

The National Police Agency and the Fire and Disaster Management Agency are urging elderly people to be careful when eating mochi rice cakes during the New Year holidays.

The appeal is made every year at this time. The sticky cakes, a traditional New Year's food, cause choking incidents among elderly people.

Health authorities have called for caution against mochi-related accidents, such as moistening your throat with tea or soup before eating mochi, cutting it into small, easy-to-eat pieces, and not swallowing it in a hurry, but chewing it slowly before swallowing it.

During the New Year period, families traditionally cook ozoni soup and put the rice cakes in the vegetable broth.

Nine people were taken to hospitals in Tokyo after choking on mochi during the first three days of January this year. Two of them later died.

According to the Tokyo Fire Department, the nine people were aged between 73 and 84.


Tis the most onechewfull time of the year.

Take care but enjoy it!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

