national

Authorities urge elderly people to be careful when eating 'mochi'

TOKYO

The National Police Agency and the Fire and Disaster Management Agency are urging elderly people to be careful when eating mochi rice cakes during the New Year holidays.

The appeal is made every year at this time. The sticky cakes, a traditional New Year's food, cause choking incidents among elderly people.

Authorities have advised people to cut up their mochi into small chunks and to eat it with great care, and in the presence of someone else.

During the New Year period, families traditionally cook ozoni soup and put the rice cakes in the vegetable broth.

The Tokyo Fire Department has a website advising people what to do if they see someone choking on mochi.

Same warning is issued every year, but we all know that just after NY we will read of several casualties.

It never seems to change.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

With an aging population that Japan has, maybe it's time to change diet?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

As Nippori Nick says, if there is at least one casualty each year after the issue a warning... I guess lack of intelligence and self-preservation will not heed to any warnings.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Mochi is eaten all year round, granted the new year deaths have been reduced.

Would like to see stats across the year.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It's the annual 'don't choke to death on mochi' warning. Has it been a year already?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Yeah, I read this news every year...I must admit I wouldn't eat mochi, even if I am still young.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Eating mochi is fine, care should be taken with kids and elders.

Make sure their Pieces are small and liquid should be taken alongside to ease swallowing.

With friends, kids, etc we eat mochi many times a year but found grilled mochi is easier to eat, less stretchy.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Konyaku also needs care when feeding to kids.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Maybe this warning will mochivate some folks to eat something else.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Grilled mochi? Never had that. But yeah, it can be tough to swallow without water.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

expect the usual wave of deaths

2 ( +2 / -0 )

checked the website link, looks great. but senile people probably don't have internet and there is no English for mochi attacks. so many tourists who want to try something japanese for New Year, many never tried mochi, english might be a good idea.

one of my favourite foods, but hate cleaning the bowls after.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Every year there are around a dozen or so deaths from eating mochi. Last year was 11. The highest I remember is 18 deaths. Possibly, the warnings are working and people are taking more care, but obviously, not everybody.

@gelendestrasse - Grilled mochi? Never had that.

It's fantastic! I make it with cheese, bacon and onion. Also, 'mentaiko' (salmon roe) and cheese is a great filling for them as well. Just buy the rectangular blocks of mochi, split them in half, put a filling in them and grill them like little sandwiches. It's a great snack!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

mochi cheese okinomiyaki is one of my staple diets.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

