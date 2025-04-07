 Japan Today
national

Automatic expressway toll outage worsens, now impacting 8 prefectures

NAGOYA

An outage of automatic collection lanes at around 100 expressway toll gates continued in Japan on Monday, causing disruption across eight prefectures, including Tokyo, a day after the issue first arose.

There has so far been no indication when the problem, affecting 17 of 23 expressways operated by Central Nippon Expressway Co, will be resolved. The outage occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

Tokyo, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Gifu, Shizuoka, Aichi and Mie prefectures were affected on Sunday, and the issue spread to some tollgates in Nagano Prefecture on Monday, the operator said.

Following the failure, the operator opened affected lanes to traffic, allowing tolls to be paid online later.

Central Nippon Expressway said it began a system overhaul on Saturday ahead of a revision in late-night surcharges set to be introduced in July, and the work may have caused the failure.

