Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Autopsy performed on wrong body at Sendai hospital

1 Comment
SENDAI

Officials at Sendai Kosei Hospital in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have revealed that pathologists mistakenly got the wrong corpse for a scheduled autopsy.

Hospital director Shunichi Shinohara apologized at a news conference this week to the family over the autopsy on the body, Sankei Shimbun reported.

On May 27, the hospital was initially scheduled to perform an autopsy on an 84-year-old man who had passed away the day before. Prior to his death, he had been bedridden with a permanent brain injury after a car accident last December. Hospital officials stored the body in a cold room, but there was no identification tag placed on the corpse.

At first, the man’s family agreed to carry out the autopsy. However, they withdrew their consent when hospital officials explained that a neurologist specializing in cranial nerve damage would need to conduct the autopsy to determine the relationship between the cause of death and the car accident, and it would take some time before the specialist could come to the hospital.

On the same day, another man in his 80s, who passed away on May 26, was scheduled to have an autopsy and was placed in the hospital’s morgue. However, the corpse stored in the cold room was mistakenly taken to the autopsy room and a doctor started the dissection. About 10 minutes later, a nurse realized that they were dissecting the wrong body and doctors proceeded to return the organs and suture the incision.

Hospital officials said the mix-up occurred because there were no identification tags to distinguish the two deceased male patients.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

The high standard of Japanese health care shining through again.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Festivals

Sendai Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

6 Gyms In Tokyo To Help You Stay Fit All Year Long

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

New Complex ‘Station Lobby’ In Ibaraki Is Packed With Good Food, Entertainment & Learning Facilities

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Taking Bereavement Leave As a Foreign Worker in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Anime & Manga

HEY (Hirose Entertainment Yard)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack