Average price of used condominium in Tokyo tops ¥100 mil for 1st time

The average asking price for a 70-square-meter used condominium in Tokyo's 23 wards in 2025 surpassed 100 million yen for the first time since records began in 1997, a private research firm said.

The figure jumped 34.6 percent from a year earlier to 103.93 million yen, Tokyo Kantei Co said, as soaring prices for newly built condominiums have prompted more sellers to list used units above market levels.

Masayuki Takahashi, a researcher at the company, however, said some listings are "viewed as overly aggressive and fail to sell, leading to a buildup of inventory," adding it remains difficult to predict whether the upward trend will continue in 2026.

Prices of new condominiums in central Tokyo have been rising as construction costs climb, due in part to the sharp depreciation of the Japanese yen, while low interest rates and foreign buyers keep supporting demand despite Japan's shrinking population.

In Japan's other major metropolitan areas, the average price of a used 70-square-meter condominium increased 9.0 percent to 31.24 million yen in the Kinki region, including Osaka, and 3.3 percent to 23.15 million yen in the Chubu region, where Nagoya is located.

