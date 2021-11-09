Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Avian flu confirmed in Akita Prefecture

0 Comments
AKITA

Bird flu has been detected at a chicken farm in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Akita and some 143,000 birds there will be culled, the prefectural government said Wednesday.

The outbreak of avian flu, the season's first in Japan, was confirmed through genetic testing at a chicken farm in Yokote after the stock tested positive in a simple test the previous day.

The prefectural government also barred shipment of chickens or eggs from farms within a 10-kilometer radius from the affected farm, while requesting the dispatch of troops from the Self-Defense Forces to help address the issue.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for the gathering of information and instructed the farm ministry and other government agencies to work closely to take thorough preventive steps promptly.

According to the prefectural government, a veterinarian reported to local health authorities on Tuesday morning that the number of chickens dying at the farm in Yokote had been increasing.

When 13 of the chickens were given a simple test, 12 tested positive for avian flu.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyudon

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog