Awa Odori dance festival to offer premium viewing tickets for ¥495,000

The Awa Odori summer dance festival in western Japan will offer limited premium seating for 495,000 yen ($3,000) per set, targeting people who want to avoid crowds and enjoy the spectacle in comfort, organizers said Monday.

Ten sets for groups of up to five people will be available on each day of the four-day festival from Aug. 12 in Tokushima Prefecture.

Holders of the exclusive "Miyabi" ticket can watch groups of dancers parade through the city while sitting on sofas near the pier and enjoying a meal featuring Tokushima specialties, as well as soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.

In 2023, organizers sold premium seats costing 200,000 yen per person but later issued refunds after it was found that the seating construction did not meet legal standards.

Tickets will be sold by lottery, with applications open from Saturday to July 12.

© KYODO