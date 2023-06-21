Awa Odori dance festival to sell premium seats for ¥200,000

Organizers of the popular Awa Odori dance festival said Wednesday they are offering premium seats priced at 200,000 yen per person to view the annual spectacle held in August in Tokushima Prefecture.
The "Awaodori hospitality seat," mainly aimed at wealthy foreign tourists, will include front-facing views of the dance, food such as locally produced chicken and sake and explanations from dancers immediately after they have finished performing via English interpretation.
The ticket pricing is markedly higher than usual, as last year's most expensive tickets cost around 5,000 yen.
The festival's executive committee has said it wants to "offer various ways to enjoy" the festival."
The Aug 12-15 festival, which features several groups and traditional dances, will have 20 premium seats per performance. The sofa-style seating can hold four people and will be set up on an outdoor stage area.
Tickets are available for reservation online, with organizers saying some seats have already been booked.© KYODO
5 Comments
falseflagsteve
Taking the Michael. Min doubt it’s the only time they get any tourism, one of the least visited prefectures in Japan, guess they are trying to make the most of it and hoping for the best. I go there a couple, of times a year with my dear partner when I need a couple of days to chill out. 2000 ticket from Namba Nankai, to Wakayama then ferry. It’s a good deal, green car on ferry is 500 yen off season or 1000 when busy. JR hote next to train station can get decent large rooms for about 8k a night when not busy.
Can get little boat trips round center for 300 yen, it’s alright place and nice karaoke place called Kong. The owner is great, but of a nutter but very sound. Decent spice curries couple of minutes walk from the station and some nice cafes.
Larr Flint
Still relatively cheap for such a premium spots. Definitely will attend.
falseflagsteve
Larr Flint
OMG, have you lost your mind. It’s ok place but that amount of dough is totally horrendous, mark my words bruv.
Anyway, a bit of trivia, did you know it’s the only prefecture that doesn’t even have a department store? Can you believe it! Well, I found this info out during Covid when we went for my Birthday, we popped to Naruto whirlpools, lovely experience. Rented a car to go there from Tokushima, not far you see and found a nice jazz cafe on the way, did lovely coffee and my partner had a splendid parfait.
Marr Bourdein
Does this include valet parking, free drinks and a lap dance (or two)? I mean, no disrespect but it's horrendously a high price to when you can pay someone else to borrow their balcony for 1/20th of that price. Money hunger is the thing these days....
Meiyouwenti
Hopefully the greed won’t spoil the traditional dance festival.
Jay
Things you can get for ¥200,000:
Multi-destination international plane tickets;
A quality used kei car or motorcycle;
4 years of internet;
30 nights accommodation in a luxury 5 star hotel in Fiji;
2,760 meals in Cambodia;
A 50% chance of winning ¥400,000 yen at the roulette table;
... or premium seats at the Awa Odori.
Hmm.
MichaelBukakis
Let the gouging begin…