Awa Odori dance festival to sell premium seats for ¥200,000

Dancers of all ages descend on Tokushima for the Awa Odori Festival.

Organizers of the popular Awa Odori dance festival said Wednesday they are offering premium seats priced at 200,000 yen per person to view the annual spectacle held in August in Tokushima Prefecture.

The "Awaodori hospitality seat," mainly aimed at wealthy foreign tourists, will include front-facing views of the dance, food such as locally produced chicken and sake and explanations from dancers immediately after they have finished performing via English interpretation.

The ticket pricing is markedly higher than usual, as last year's most expensive tickets cost around 5,000 yen.

The festival's executive committee has said it wants to "offer various ways to enjoy" the festival."

The Aug 12-15 festival, which features several groups and traditional dances, will have 20 premium seats per performance. The sofa-style seating can hold four people and will be set up on an outdoor stage area.

Tickets are available for reservation online, with organizers saying some seats have already been booked.

© KYODO