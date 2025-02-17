 Japan Today
national

Baby in state of cardiac arrest after minivan and truck collide in Saitama Prefecture

SAITAMA

A baby not yet one year old was in a state of cardiac arrest after a minivan collided head-on with a truck in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture, on Monday.

The accident occurred at around 10 a.m. on a prefectural road running through a residential area near Totsuka-Angyo Station, NHK reported.

According to reports from the police and the fire department, the baby was in the minivan with the 36-year-old male driver and a 36-year-old woman, presumed to be the parents. All three and the 23-year-old truck driver were taken to hospital.

Police said witnesses told them the collision occurred on a gently curving road. 

Police believe one of the vehicles crossed over the center line but did not say which one.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

